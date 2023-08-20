Brittney Sykes will lead the Washington Mystics (15-16) into a matchup against the Dallas Wings (17-14) one game after scoring 30 points in an 83-79 win over the Fever, on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Wings vs. Mystics

Dallas averages 86.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 81.8 Washington allows.

Dallas is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Washington allows to opponents.

The Wings have a 10-4 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.3% from the field.

Dallas is making 30.9% of its three-point shots this season, 4.6% lower than the 35.5% Washington allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Wings are 6-2 when they shoot better than 35.5% from distance.

Dallas averages 38.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Washington by 7.0 boards per contest.

Wings Recent Performance

On offense, the Wings have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 89.3 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 86.6 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Dallas' points-allowed average over its last 10 games (87.1) is 3.3 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (83.8).

During their last 10 contests, the Wings are making the same number of three-pointers per game as their season long average (6.7), while shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (34.9% compared to 30.9% season-long).

Wings Injuries