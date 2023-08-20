MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, August 20
If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Kyle Bradish and the Orioles against JP Sears and the Athletics.
Keep scrolling to find the likely starters for every contest on the schedule for August 20.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (0-0) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (9-8) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|SEA: Hancock
|HOU: Brown
|2 (10 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (125.1 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|4.24
|3.6
|K/9
|9.9
For a full breakdown of the Hancock vs Brown matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -175
- SEA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mariners at Astros
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Braves Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Jakob Junis (3-3) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will look to Max Fried (4-1) when the teams play Sunday.
|SF: Junis
|ATL: Fried
|32 (68 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (42 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|2.57
|10.7
|K/9
|8.4
For a full report of the Junis vs Fried matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Giants at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- SF Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Giants at Braves
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Josh Winckowski (3-1) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will give the start to Clarke Schmidt (8-7) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|BOS: Winckowski
|NYY: Schmidt
|44 (64.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (117.1 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|4.76
|7.9
|K/9
|8.7
For a full breakdown of the Winckowski vs Schmidt matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -120
- BOS Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Red Sox at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will counter with Logan Allen (6-5) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|CLE: Allen
|18 (106.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (97.1 IP)
|3.13
|ERA
|3.33
|9.2
|K/9
|8.8
For a full breakdown of the Rodríguez vs Allen matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -115
- DET Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Tigers at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Blue Jays at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-1) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (2-4) for the game between the teams Sunday.
|TOR: Ryu
|CIN: Greene
|3 (14 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (73.1 IP)
|2.57
|ERA
|3.93
|5.1
|K/9
|12.3
For a full report of the Ryu vs Greene matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Reds
- TOR Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Blue Jays at Reds
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will look to Dallas Keuchel (0-1) when the teams play Sunday.
|PIT: Bido
|MIN: Keuchel
|12 (41 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (6.2 IP)
|5.05
|ERA
|9.45
|8.1
|K/9
|0.0
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -145
- PIT Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Pirates at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (3-6) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will counter with Dakota Hudson (4-0) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|NYM: Carrasco
|STL: Hudson
|18 (84.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (38 IP)
|6.40
|ERA
|4.03
|6.6
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Mets at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -150
- NYM Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mets at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (3-13) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Kyle Hendricks (4-6) when the teams play Sunday.
|KC: Lyles
|CHC: Hendricks
|23 (131.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (92.1 IP)
|6.24
|ERA
|4.19
|6.2
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Royals at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -210
- KC Odds to Win: +170
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Royals at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (4-4) to the hill as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Max Scherzer (12-4) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|MIL: Houser
|TEX: Scherzer
|17 (83.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (127.2 IP)
|4.43
|ERA
|3.67
|7.3
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -200
- MIL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Brewers at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (5-6) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chris Flexen (1-5) when the teams play Sunday.
|CHW: Cease
|COL: Flexen
|25 (133.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (61.2 IP)
|4.32
|ERA
|7.74
|10.6
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rockies
- CHW Odds to Win: -160
- COL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 12 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream White Sox at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Bradish (7-6) to the mound as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to Sears (2-9) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|BAL: Bradish
|OAK: Sears
|22 (121.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (130.2 IP)
|3.18
|ERA
|4.20
|8.4
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Athletics
- BAL Odds to Win: -200
- OAK Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Orioles at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (9-5) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Trevor Williams (5-7) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|WSH: Williams
|24 (144 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (117.2 IP)
|3.56
|ERA
|5.20
|10.0
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals
- PHI Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.