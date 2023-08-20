Marcus Semien -- hitting .262 with a double, two triples, a home run, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .465 this season.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Semien has gotten a hit in 91 of 123 games this year (74.0%), including 41 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 19 games this year (15.4%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 43.1% of his games this season, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 71 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 58 .281 AVG .273 .351 OBP .348 .490 SLG .437 31 XBH 22 11 HR 8 40 RBI 39 33/30 K/BB 44/27 8 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings