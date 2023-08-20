Marcus Semien vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- hitting .262 with a double, two triples, a home run, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .465 this season.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 91 of 123 games this year (74.0%), including 41 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 19 games this year (15.4%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 43.1% of his games this season, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 71 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|58
|.281
|AVG
|.273
|.351
|OBP
|.348
|.490
|SLG
|.437
|31
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|8
|40
|RBI
|39
|33/30
|K/BB
|44/27
|8
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 4.43 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
