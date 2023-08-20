Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 60.4% of his games this year (64 of 106), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 32.1% of his games this season, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 54
.267 AVG .255
.305 OBP .296
.455 SLG .385
19 XBH 17
8 HR 3
29 RBI 26
48/9 K/BB 43/13
6 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser (4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
