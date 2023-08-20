Adolis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Globe Life Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 115 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .253 with 54 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 120 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 51 games this season (42.5%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 56 .284 AVG .221 .369 OBP .296 .608 SLG .396 33 XBH 21 21 HR 9 56 RBI 36 64/28 K/BB 73/25 3 SB 5

