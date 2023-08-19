From August 17-19, Tommy Fleetwood will take to the course at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois to compete in the 2023 BMW Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 7,366 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Fleetwood at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2200 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Fleetwood has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in three of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over his last 17 rounds, Fleetwood has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 four times in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in two.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score four times.

This week Fleetwood tries for his fourth straight top-10 finish.

Fleetwood has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 18 -5 274 0 16 6 8 $5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

Fleetwood has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 10th.

Fleetwood has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) measures 7,366 yards for this tournament, 350 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,016).

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) has had an average tournament score of +7 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Fleetwood has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,312 yards, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will be 7,366 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +7.

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood was in the 100th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 1.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, averaging 2.92 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Fleetwood shot better than 88% of the competitors (averaging 3.38 strokes).

Fleetwood fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on 10 of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other competitors averaged 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Fleetwood had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.7).

Fleetwood's 21 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the field average (12.5).

At that most recent tournament, Fleetwood carded a bogey or worse on five of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.4).

Fleetwood ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Fleetwood finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Fleetwood Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.