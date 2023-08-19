Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-50) and Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) going head-to-head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on August 19.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (9-4) for the Rangers and Freddy Peralta (9-8) for the Brewers.

Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 80 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 38-22 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 699.

The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

Rangers Schedule