A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on show when DeWanna Bonner (17.8 points per game, 12th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (21-9) welcome in Arike Ogunbowale (20.9, fifth) and the Dallas Wings (16-14) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wings vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ION

Wings vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 87 Wings 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.7)

Connecticut (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 166.5

Wings vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has 15 wins in 29 games against the spread this season.

Dallas has seen 15 of its 29 games go over the point total.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings are the third-best team in the WNBA in points scored (86.4 per game) and ninth in points allowed (84.1).

In 2023, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.9 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (32.3).

The Wings commit 12.7 turnovers per game and force 13.6 per game, ranking fourth and fourth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Beyond the arc, the Wings are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 30.6%.

Defensively, the Wings are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.2. And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.9%.

In 2023, Dallas has attempted 70.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 79.1% of Dallas' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 20.9% have been 3-pointers.

