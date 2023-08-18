Mitch Garver vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .293 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Garver will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer in his last games.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 34 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (18 of 49), with more than one RBI six times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (36.7%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|20
|.289
|AVG
|.299
|.367
|OBP
|.390
|.505
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|15
|34/12
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Woodruff gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 1.99 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .188 to opposing batters.
