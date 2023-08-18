Jonah Heim vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .279.
- Heim has had a hit in 64 of 92 games this season (69.6%), including multiple hits 26 times (28.3%).
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven home a run in 39 games this season (42.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 38 of 92 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.273
|AVG
|.286
|.328
|OBP
|.347
|.540
|SLG
|.404
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|38/14
|K/BB
|28/15
|0
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (2-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.99 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.99, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .188 against him.
