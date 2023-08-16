Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (72-48) and Los Angeles Angels (59-62) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 16.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (8-5, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Reid Detmers (2-9, 5.27 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 7-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 78 times and won 50, or 64.1%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 21-7, a 75% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 63.6% chance to win.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 691.

The Rangers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

