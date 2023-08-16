Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .280.

Heim has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (15.4%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Heim has an RBI in 39 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (41.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .274 AVG .286 .330 OBP .347 .543 SLG .404 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 37/14 K/BB 28/15 0 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings