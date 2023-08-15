Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Angels on August 15, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others on the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels before their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Montgomery Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (7-10) for his 24th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.
- The 30-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.38), 36th in WHIP (1.248), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|6
|7
|5
|4
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 29 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 55 walks and 77 RBI (139 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.354/.470 on the season.
- Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 52 walks and 91 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.341/.519 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 20 doubles, seven triples, 41 home runs, 75 walks and 84 RBI (133 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .303/.406/.661 on the year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Astros
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 102 hits with 29 doubles, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 51 RBI.
- He's slashing .246/.305/.439 so far this year.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 12
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Astros
|Aug. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
