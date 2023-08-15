Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 167 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball with a .463 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.272).

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (684 total runs).

The Rangers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.212).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (7-10) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Montgomery is trying to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Montgomery will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 23 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants W 9-3 Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels W 12-0 Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers - Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Montgomery Ryne Nelson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.