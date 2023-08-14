Monday, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 9 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-4.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks while hitting .229.

Grossman has had a hit in 47 of 81 games this season (58.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (14.8%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.9%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.2% of his games this year, Grossman has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40.7% of his games this season (33 of 81), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .225 AVG .232 .297 OBP .323 .364 SLG .401 10 XBH 15 4 HR 4 23 RBI 15 39/15 K/BB 37/18 0 SB 0

