The Texas Rangers (70-48) host the Los Angeles Angels (59-60) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday, featuring two top-10 power hitters. Adolis Garcia has 29 homers (seventh in league) for the Rangers, and Shohei Ohtani ranks second with 41 home runs for the Angels.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (11-4) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (6-8) will take the ball for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (11-4, 3.88 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (6-8, 4.10 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers will hand the ball to Scherzer (11-4) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.88 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .236.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Sandoval enters the matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Sandoval will try to extend a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 20 appearances this season.

