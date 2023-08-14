The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) against the Giants.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has eight doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .282.

In 67.4% of his 46 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 15.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 20 .270 AVG .299 .330 OBP .390 .483 SLG .493 9 XBH 7 5 HR 3 15 RBI 15 33/8 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings