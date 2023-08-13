The San Francisco Giants (62-55) will look to LaMonte Wade Jr when they host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (70-47) at Oracle Park on Sunday, August 13. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Rangers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (9-9, 3.56 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Rangers' game versus the Giants but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to take down the Giants with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 61 times and won 31, or 50.8%, of those games.

The Giants have an 18-17 record (winning 51.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Giants were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have won in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rangers have won six of 17 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+195) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -114 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.