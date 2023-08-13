Today's MLB lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Baltimore Orioles squaring off against the Seattle Mariners.

How to watch all the games in the MLB today is included here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Boston Red Sox (61-56) face the Detroit Tigers (53-64)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)

BOS Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -133 +112 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (61-57)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.271 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.271 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

PIT Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -159 +135 9.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (65-53) play host to the Minnesota Twins (61-58)

The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.299 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.299 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -120 +100 8.5

The Washington Nationals (52-66) play the Oakland Athletics (33-84)

The Athletics will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 20 HR, 68 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)

WSH Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -135 +116 9.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (65-54) play the Chicago Cubs (61-56)

The Cubs will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 59 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -132 +112 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (71-48) play the Cleveland Guardians (56-62)

The Guardians will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.281 AVG, 17 HR, 59 RBI)

Wander Franco (.281 AVG, 17 HR, 59 RBI) CLE Key Player: Steven Kwan (.271 AVG, 5 HR, 39 RBI)

TB Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -191 +161 7.5

The Miami Marlins (61-57) host the New York Yankees (60-57)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.365 AVG, 4 HR, 54 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.365 AVG, 4 HR, 54 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI)

NYY Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -131 +112 7

The Houston Astros (68-50) face the Los Angeles Angels (58-60)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 22 HR, 88 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 22 HR, 88 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.305 AVG, 40 HR, 83 RBI)

HOU Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -152 +129 9

The Chicago White Sox (47-71) face the Milwaukee Brewers (64-54)

The Brewers will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 31 HR, 65 RBI)

Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 31 HR, 65 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.289 AVG, 16 HR, 65 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -126 +107 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (62-55) host the Texas Rangers (70-47)

The Rangers will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.266 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.266 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.280 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

SF Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -141 +120 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (58-59) play the San Diego Padres (56-61)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.274 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.274 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.271 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)

SD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -141 +120 9.5

The Seattle Mariners (63-53) host the Baltimore Orioles (72-45)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.256 AVG, 19 HR, 66 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.256 AVG, 19 HR, 66 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.271 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)

BAL Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -114 -106 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46) take on the Colorado Rockies (45-72)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.344 AVG, 23 HR, 83 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.344 AVG, 23 HR, 83 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI)

LAD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -363 +288 9

The New York Mets (52-65) face the Atlanta Braves (75-41)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.223 AVG, 35 HR, 87 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.223 AVG, 35 HR, 87 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 26 HR, 71 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -130 +111 9.5

