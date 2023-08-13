The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .407 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .209.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 24 of 57 games this year (42.1%), with at least two hits on four occasions (7.0%).
  • In 7.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in seven games this year (12.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 27
.169 AVG .238
.310 OBP .351
.254 SLG .400
3 XBH 7
1 HR 3
3 RBI 5
20/9 K/BB 21/9
0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
  • Webb (9-9) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 154 1/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
