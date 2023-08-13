After going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in his most recent game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Duran has recorded a hit in 57 of 93 games this year (61.3%), including 26 multi-hit games (28.0%).

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 93), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had an RBI in 27 games this year (29.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (38.7%), including seven multi-run games (7.5%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 42 .310 AVG .255 .363 OBP .295 .570 SLG .398 19 XBH 15 11 HR 3 26 RBI 16 47/13 K/BB 46/5 1 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings