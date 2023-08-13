The Dallas Cowboys right now have the sixth-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1500.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

A total of nine Cowboys games last season hit the over.

Dallas averaged 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 11th in the . Defensively, it ranked 12th, allowing 330.2 yards per game.

Last season the Cowboys were 8-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.

Dallas had eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (59.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Also, Pollard had 39 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (168.2 per game), completing 66.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 17 games.

Also, Prescott ran for 182 yards and one TD.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 17 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards (41.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped lead the way with 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1800 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +1000 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

