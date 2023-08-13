Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 113 hits, batting .262 this season with 53 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- In 64.0% of his games this season (73 of 114), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (23.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 21.9% of his games in 2023 (25 of 114), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 49 games this season (43.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (20.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year (58 of 114), with two or more runs 23 times (20.2%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|55
|.299
|AVG
|.225
|.381
|OBP
|.301
|.636
|SLG
|.404
|32
|XBH
|21
|20
|HR
|9
|53
|RBI
|36
|56/25
|K/BB
|72/25
|2
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Webb (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 3.56 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 154 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 20th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 13th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 30th.
