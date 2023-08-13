The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 113 hits, batting .262 this season with 53 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

In 64.0% of his games this season (73 of 114), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (23.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 21.9% of his games in 2023 (25 of 114), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 49 games this season (43.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (20.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year (58 of 114), with two or more runs 23 times (20.2%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 55 .299 AVG .225 .381 OBP .301 .636 SLG .404 32 XBH 21 20 HR 9 53 RBI 36 56/25 K/BB 72/25 2 SB 5

