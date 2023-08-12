The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee at TPC Southwind from August 10-12 will feature Tony Finau as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 7,243-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Tony Finau Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Finau has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 16 rounds.

Finau has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Finau has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Finau has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 20 -8 276 2 20 3 8 $7.3M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

The past seven times Finau has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also been among the top five two times and his average finish has been 19th.

Finau has made the cut six times in his previous seven entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,243-yard length for this event.

Golfers at TPC Southwind have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Finau has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,350 yards, while TPC Southwind will be at 7,243 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 44 holes.

Finau shot better than 47% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Finau shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Finau did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Finau carded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that most recent competition, Finau had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Finau finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.4.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Finau finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards

