Marcus Semien and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Cobb on August 12 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 86 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 39 times.

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has driven in a run in 50 games this year (43.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 68 times this season (58.6%), including 17 games with multiple runs (14.7%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 56 .289 AVG .271 .357 OBP .346 .492 SLG .432 28 XBH 21 10 HR 8 33 RBI 39 28/27 K/BB 43/26 6 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings