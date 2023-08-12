Natasha Howard's Dallas Wings (15-14) and DeWanna Bonner's Connecticut Sun (21-8) square off at College Park Center on Saturday, August 12, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas fell short of victory by a final score of 104-84 against Las Vegas in their last outing. The team was led by Satou Sabally's 21 points and Kalani Brown's 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Connecticut enters this matchup having lost to Phoenix in their last game 90-84. They were led by Rebecca Allen (24 PTS, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 75 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) and Alyssa Thomas (20 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 42.1 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-145 to win)

Wings (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+120 to win)

Sun (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-2.5)

Wings (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wings Season Stats

The Wings have had to lean on their offense, which ranks third-best in the WNBA (86.2 points per game), as they rank third-worst in the league on defense with only 84.2 points allowed per contest.

Dallas is playing well in terms of rebounding, as it ranks best in the league in rebounds (39 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (32.2 per contest).

The Wings are putting up 20 dimes per game, which ranks them fifth in the WNBA in 2023.

This year, Dallas is averaging 12.7 turnovers per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Wings, who are ninth in the league with 6.7 threes per game, are shooting just 30.3% from downtown, which is worst in the WNBA.

When it comes to threes, Dallas' defense has been inefficient, as it ranks third-worst in the league in threes allowed (8.2 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (35.7%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Wings Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Wings' offense has been better at home, where they average 87.4 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 84.9 per game. On defense, they have been worse at home, where they concede 85.3 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow their opponents to average 83 per game.

When playing at home, Dallas averages 39.5 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 30.5, while on the road it averages 38.5 per game and allows 34.1.

The Wings average 1.6 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (20.7 at home, 19.1 on the road). So far in the 2023 WNBA season, Dallas is committing more turnovers in home games (13.9 per game) than away (11.5), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (13.1 per game) compared to on the road (14.1).

The Wings hit 0.5 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.9).They also shoot a lower percentage at home (29.7% in home games compared to 31% on the road).

This year, Dallas is averaging 8.8 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.5 on the road (conceding 36.4% shooting from distance in home games compared to 34.9% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have won 63.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (12-7).

The Wings are 11-6 (winning 64.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Dallas has covered the spread 14 times in 28 games.

Dallas has an ATS record of 8-9 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wings' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.