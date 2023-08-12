On Saturday, Corey Seager (.854 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .348 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

In 80.8% of his games this season (59 of 73), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (39.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 26.0% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Seager has driven home a run in 36 games this year (49.3%), including more than one RBI in 21.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 50.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 20.5%.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 30 .370 AVG .320 .437 OBP .367 .721 SLG .555 32 XBH 18 13 HR 6 39 RBI 27 30/21 K/BB 28/10 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings