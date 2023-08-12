Brooke Mackenzie Henderson is set for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club (par-72) in Surrey, GBR from August 10-12. The purse is $7,300,000.00.

Looking to bet on Mackenzie Henderson at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Mackenzie Henderson has finished better than par 11 times, while also posting 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Mackenzie Henderson has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Mackenzie Henderson has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Mackenzie Henderson has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 23 -6 277 1 17 2 4 $1.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Walton Heath Golf Club measures 6,881 yards for this tournament, 134 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

The average course Mackenzie Henderson has played in the past year has been 324 yards shorter than the 6,881 yards Walton Heath Golf Club will be at for this event.

Mackenzie Henderson's Last Time Out

Mackenzie Henderson was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.97-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship was strong, putting her in the 86th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Mackenzie Henderson shot better than 67% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Mackenzie Henderson recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the field averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Mackenzie Henderson recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.6).

Mackenzie Henderson's nine birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the tournament average (4.2).

At that last outing, Mackenzie Henderson's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.6).

Mackenzie Henderson finished the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Mackenzie Henderson had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.5).

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Mackenzie Henderson Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.