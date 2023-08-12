Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 111 hits, which is best among Texas hitters this season, while batting .260 with 53 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 66th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 72 of 113 games this season (63.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (23.0%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 25 of them (22.1%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has an RBI in 49 of 113 games this year, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this year (50.4%), including 22 multi-run games (19.5%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.299
|AVG
|.221
|.381
|OBP
|.299
|.636
|SLG
|.404
|32
|XBH
|21
|20
|HR
|9
|53
|RBI
|36
|56/25
|K/BB
|71/25
|2
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.90 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.30), 50th in WHIP (1.330), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
