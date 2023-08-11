Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the mound, August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .277 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 60.4% of his games this year (55 of 91), with multiple hits 25 times (27.5%).

In 15.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (28.6%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (13.2%).

In 39.6% of his games this year (36 of 91), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 40 .310 AVG .242 .363 OBP .287 .570 SLG .373 19 XBH 13 11 HR 3 26 RBI 14 47/13 K/BB 45/5 1 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings