MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, August 10
Thursday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Nationals and the Phillies, who will be sending Patrick Corbin and Aaron Nola to the hill, respectively.
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for August 10.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Braves at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-3) to the bump as they play the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (0-7) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.
|ATL: Elder
|PIT: Falter
|22 (126 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (44.1 IP)
|3.43
|ERA
|4.87
|6.6
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Braves at Pirates
- ATL Odds to Win: -210
- PIT Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Braves at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (8-7) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Dean Kremer (10-4) for the game between the teams Thursday.
|HOU: Brown
|BAL: Kremer
|21 (117.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (125 IP)
|4.14
|ERA
|4.61
|10.0
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Astros at Orioles
- HOU Odds to Win: -115
- BAL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Orioles
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (3-6) to the hill as they play the Tigers, who will counter with Reese Olson (1-5) for the game between the teams Thursday.
|MIN: Maeda
|DET: Olson
|12 (59.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (54.2 IP)
|4.22
|ERA
|4.94
|10.9
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers
- MIN Odds to Win: -150
- DET Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (3-8) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Noah Syndergaard (1-5) for the matchup between the teams Thursday.
|TOR: Manoah
|CLE: Syndergaard
|18 (83.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (66.2 IP)
|5.72
|ERA
|6.75
|7.9
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Guardians
- TOR Odds to Win: -140
- CLE Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Rays Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-4) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zack Littell (2-2) when the teams face off Thursday.
|STL: Liberatore
|TB: Littell
|10 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (35.2 IP)
|6.93
|ERA
|4.04
|5.5
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -175
- STL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Corbin (7-11) to the bump as they play the Phillies, who will look to Nola (9-8) when the teams face off on Thursday.
|WSH: Corbin
|PHI: Nola
|23 (132.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (143.1 IP)
|5.10
|ERA
|4.58
|6.1
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Austin Cox (0-1) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with James Paxton (6-3) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.
|KC: Cox
|BOS: Paxton
|15 (27.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (75 IP)
|3.58
|ERA
|3.60
|7.5
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Royals at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-1) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will counter with Clayton Kershaw (10-4) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.
|COL: Blach
|LAD: Kershaw
|10 (26 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (95.1 IP)
|4.85
|ERA
|2.55
|3.8
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -350
- COL Odds to Win: +275
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
