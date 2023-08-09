The Texas Rangers (68-46) aim to add on to their eight-game win streak when they play the Oakland Athletics (32-82) on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (7-9, 3.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Freddy Tarnok (0-1, 6.75 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (7-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Tarnok - OAK (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (7-9) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 3.40 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .251.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Montgomery has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Tarnok

The Athletics will look to Tarnok (0-1) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, Aug. 2, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

In four appearances this season, he has compiled a 6.75 ERA and averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .225 against him.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.