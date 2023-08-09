Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 3:37 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have an MLB-best .272 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (659 total, 5.8 per game).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.227).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (7-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Montgomery is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this game.

Montgomery is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

In four of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Marlins W 6-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Ross Stripling 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito

