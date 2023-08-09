At the moment the Dallas Cowboys are sixth in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1500.

Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

A total of nine Cowboys games last season hit the over.

Dallas totaled 354.9 yards per game offensively last season (11th in ), and it allowed 330.2 yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.

The Cowboys put up an 8-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

Dallas went 3-2 as underdogs and 8-3 as favorites.

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (59.2 per game) last year.

Also, Pollard had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (168.2 per game), completing 66.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 17 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and accumulated 182 yards.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (41.1 per game).

In 17 games last year, Micah Parsons registered 13.5 sacks to go with 13.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1700 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +1000 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

Odds are current as of August 9 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.