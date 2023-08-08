Two of the WNBA's top scorers square off -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.1 points per game) and A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20.4) -- when the Dallas Wings (15-13) host the Las Vegas Aces (24-3) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSWX.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX

Wings vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 87 Wings 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 168.7

Wings vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Dallas is 14-13-0 this season.

Dallas has seen 13 of its 27 games hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings are ceding 83.5 points per game this season (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived offensively, averaging 86.3 points per contest (third-best).

Dallas has been shining in terms of rebounding this year, ranking best in the WNBA in rebounds per game (39.4) and best in rebounds allowed per contest (31.8).

This year, the Wings are committing 13.0 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Wings rank ninth in the WNBA by making 6.6 threes per contest, but they own a 30.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks worst in the league.

The Wings, who are ninth in the league with 7.9 three-pointers conceded per game, are allowing a 35.0% shooting percentage from three-point land, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

Dallas has taken 70.4% two-pointers and 29.6% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 79.5% are two-pointers and 20.5% are three-pointers.

