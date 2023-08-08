Rangers vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 8
The Texas Rangers (67-46) aim to prolong their seven-game winning streak when they meet the Oakland Athletics (32-81) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (10-4, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (2-8, 3.99 ERA).
Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (10-4, 4.04 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (2-8, 3.99 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer
- Scherzer (10-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 39-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 4.04, a 4.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 23rd of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.99, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing batters have a .224 batting average against him.
- Sears enters the matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Sears will try to continue a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).
- In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.068 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.
JP Sears vs. Rangers
- He will match up with a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 1067 total hits (on a .272 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .464 (second in the league) with 161 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).
- Sears has a 4.76 ERA and a 1.147 WHIP against the Rangers this season in 11 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .227 batting average over two appearances.
