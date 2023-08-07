Sam Huff is available when the Texas Rangers take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 2, when he went 3-for-5 with a double against the White Sox.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Sam Huff At The Plate

  • Huff is hitting .214 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Huff has picked up a hit in four games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Huff has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
.364 AVG .118
.417 OBP .167
.455 SLG .294
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
3/1 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up just one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
