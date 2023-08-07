Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on August 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .222 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 78 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Grossman has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 78 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.225
|AVG
|.220
|.297
|OBP
|.309
|.364
|SLG
|.379
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|39/15
|K/BB
|36/16
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.83).
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- In 25 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
