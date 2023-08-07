On Monday, Marcus Semien (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Marlins.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.469) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers during his last outings.

Semien has gotten a hit in 84 of 112 games this season (75.0%), including 37 multi-hit games (33.0%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 112), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (43.8%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored in 67 games this year (59.8%), including 17 multi-run games (15.2%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 52 .289 AVG .271 .357 OBP .343 .492 SLG .443 28 XBH 21 10 HR 8 33 RBI 38 28/27 K/BB 40/23 6 SB 4

