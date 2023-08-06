Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (10-15) play Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (15-11) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at College Park Center, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wings vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3 and BSSWX

Wings vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 84 Wings 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 165.5

Wings vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Dallas' record against the spread is 14-11-0.

Dallas has played 25 games this year, and 11 of them have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings are giving up 81.9 points per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived offensively, posting 85.8 points per game (third-best).

When it comes to rebounding, everything is clicking for Dallas, who is averaging 40 boards per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 31.9 boards per contest (best).

The Wings are fourth in the WNBA with 12.8 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wings rank ninth in the WNBA by sinking 6.7 three-pointers per game, but they own a 30.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks worst in the league.

The Wings are seventh in the WNBA with 7.5 treys allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 33.5% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Dallas in 2023, 70.0% of them have been two-pointers (79.1% of the team's made baskets) and 30.0% have been from beyond the arc (20.9%).

