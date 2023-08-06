The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks.

In 38 of 61 games this season (62.3%) Jankowski has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 61 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (16 of 61), with two or more RBI five times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 61 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 26 .303 AVG .286 .412 OBP .362 .394 SLG .369 7 XBH 6 1 HR 0 17 RBI 7 10/17 K/BB 19/10 12 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings