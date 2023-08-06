The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman and his .519 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .226 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Grossman has had a hit in 44 of 77 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (14.3%).

In 10.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has driven in a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 of 77 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .232 AVG .220 .306 OBP .309 .376 SLG .379 10 XBH 12 4 HR 4 23 RBI 15 36/15 K/BB 36/16 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings