Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .284 with 64 walks and 70 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 83 of 110 games this year (75.5%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (28.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.1% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.6%.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|52
|.299
|AVG
|.268
|.384
|OBP
|.373
|.502
|SLG
|.390
|26
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|39
|RBI
|21
|59/30
|K/BB
|49/34
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4).
