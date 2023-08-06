Mitch Garver and his .487 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (129 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .271 with six doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Garver enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .412 with two homers.

In 67.5% of his games this year (27 of 40), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (15.0%), homering in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Garver has driven home a run in 13 games this season (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 37.5% of his games this year (15 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 15 .271 AVG .271 .333 OBP .397 .494 SLG .438 9 XBH 4 5 HR 2 14 RBI 9 31/8 K/BB 12/10 0 SB 0

