Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Mitch Garver and his .487 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (129 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Marlins Player Props
|Rangers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Marlins Prediction
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .271 with six doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Garver enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .412 with two homers.
- In 67.5% of his games this year (27 of 40), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (15.0%), homering in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Garver has driven home a run in 13 games this season (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 37.5% of his games this year (15 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|15
|.271
|AVG
|.271
|.333
|OBP
|.397
|.494
|SLG
|.438
|9
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|9
|31/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.