The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .462, fueled by 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 50th in slugging.

Semien enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .389 with two homers.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has homered in 17 games this season (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 48 games this season (43.2%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 59.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.4%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 52 .286 AVG .271 .354 OBP .343 .479 SLG .443 27 XBH 21 9 HR 8 32 RBI 38 28/27 K/BB 40/23 5 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings