Josh Jung -- batting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 24 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .275.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Jung has had a hit in 77 of 108 games this year (71.3%), including multiple hits 34 times (31.5%).

In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.6%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Jung has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (17.6%).

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (46 of 108), with two or more runs 21 times (19.4%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .274 AVG .276 .345 OBP .304 .481 SLG .502 21 XBH 26 11 HR 11 37 RBI 30 71/20 K/BB 63/8 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings