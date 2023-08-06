Josh Jung -- batting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has 24 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .275.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
  • Jung has had a hit in 77 of 108 games this year (71.3%), including multiple hits 34 times (31.5%).
  • In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.6%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Jung has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (17.6%).
  • He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (46 of 108), with two or more runs 21 times (19.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 51
.274 AVG .276
.345 OBP .304
.481 SLG .502
21 XBH 26
11 HR 11
37 RBI 30
71/20 K/BB 63/8
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
  • The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara (4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.