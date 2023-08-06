On Sunday, August 6 at 5:00 AM ET in Melbourne, Australia, the United States meets Sweden in a World Cup Round of 16 match.

How to Watch the United States vs. Sweden

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 AM ET

5:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

The United States Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Vietnam July 21 W 3-0 Home Netherlands July 26 D 1-1 Home Portugal August 1 D 0-0 Away Sweden August 6 - Away

United States' Recent Performance

In its most recent game, the United States drew 0-0 versus Portugal, taking 16 shots and outshooting by 11.

Sophia Smith's statline through three Women's World Cup appearances includes two goals and one assist for the United States.

Lindsey Horan has scored two goals for the United States in Women's World Cup so far.

In Women's World Cup matches, Alex Morgan has picked up one assist (but no goals).

United States' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Alyssa Naeher #1

Ashley Sanchez #2

Sofia Huerta #3

Naomi Girma #4

Kelley O'Hara #5

Lynn Williams #6

Alyssa Thompson #7

Julie Ertz #8

Savannah DeMelo #9

Lindsey Horan #10

Sophia Smith #11

Alana Cook #12

Alex Morgan #13

Emily Sonnett #14

Megan Rapinoe #15

Rose Lavelle #16

Andi Sullivan #17

Casey Murphy #18

Crystal Dunn #19

Trinity Rodman #20

Aubrey Kingsbury #21

Kristie Mewis #22

Emily Fox #23

Sweden Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away South Africa July 23 W 2-1 Home Italy July 29 W 5-0 Home Argentina August 2 W 2-0 Away United States August 6 - Home

Sweden's Recent Performance

In its last match on August 2, Sweden earned a 2-0 win against Argentina, while outshooting Argentina seven to four.

In three Women's World Cup matches for Sweden, Amanda Ilestedt has three goals (third in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

In three Women's World Cup matches, Sofia Jakobsson does not have a goal but does have two assists (third in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

In Women's World Cup action, Fridolina Rolfo has scored two goals (but has no assists).

Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster