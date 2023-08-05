On Saturday, August 5, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (64-46) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (58-53) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rangers (-190). The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.66 ERA) vs George Soriano - MIA (0-0, 1.98 ERA)

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 70 times this season and won 43, or 61.4%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 13-4 (winning 76.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Rangers have a 4-1 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (44.4%) in those games.

This year, the Marlins have won three of seven games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL West -120 - 1st

