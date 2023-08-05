The Wyndham Championship is underway, and Peter Kuest is currently in seventh place with a score of -4.

Looking to place a bet on Peter Kuest at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Peter Kuest Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Kuest has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 18 rounds played.

Kuest has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five tournaments, Kuest has finished in the top five once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Kuest has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 34 -11 275 0 6 1 1 $695,422

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Kuest has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,377 yards, 246 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -9 among finishers, lower than the -8 average at this course.

Kuest's Last Time Out

Kuest was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 82nd percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 57th percentile.

Kuest shot better than only 28% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Kuest recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Kuest did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Kuest's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent outing, Kuest's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Kuest ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Kuest underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Kuest Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kuest's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.