The Wyndham Championship is underway, and Patrick Rodgers is currently in 16th place with a score of -3.

Looking to bet on Patrick Rodgers at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Rodgers has shot better than par 11 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 13 rounds played.

Over his last 13 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Rodgers has finished in the top five once.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Rodgers finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average twice.

Rodgers has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 23 -7 265 0 19 3 5 $2.8M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Rodgers' previous eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 36th.

Rodgers has made the cut five times in his previous eight entries in this event.

The most recent time Rodgers played this event was in 2023, and he finished 16th.

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 120 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,011).

The average course Rodgers has played in the past year has been 165 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers finished in the 53rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 63rd percentile.

Rodgers was better than 47% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Rodgers recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Rodgers had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Rodgers recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent outing, Rodgers' showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Rodgers ended the 3M Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Rodgers finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Rodgers Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Rodgers' performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.